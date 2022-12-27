Former AEW Tag Team Champion wants to face Hall of Famer's on-screen son amidst speculation of re-signing with Triple H

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler recently took to Twitter to comment on a fan's throwback clip of his match alongside Dax Harwood against American Alpha. The star then claimed how he wished he could still go toe-to-toe with the team.

Unfortunately, American Alpha likely won't reunite anytime soon since Jason Jordan suffered a career-ending injury back in 2018. Despite this, wrestling's famous "never-say-never" catchphrase could still come into play for the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

After seeing the fan's post, the AEW star seemed to fondly reminisce about the matches that FTR (f.k.a. The Revival) had against American Alpha back in WWE.

"I’ll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of my life. I wish I could still wrestle American Alpha. Hundreds of matches together and I never got tired of it. The things they could’ve accomplished," tweeted Wheeler.

There has been a lot of speculation about the AEW tag team returning to WWE, so could the Tweet be more than a star looking back on the once-promising career his former colleague had?

The throwback also prompted AEW star Dax Harwood to look back on the match that night with a bizarre story

While FTR's WWE booking was largely panned by fans shortly before and after departing from the promotion, the duo had some of the best-received matches of their careers while signed there.

In his own response to the throwback Tweet, Dax Harwood shared a bizarre story about something that happened moments before walking out to face American Alpha.

"Great times. I remember an hour before this match, my knee wouldn’t bend or straighten out. It was stuck in one position. Five minutes before we walked through the curtain, the floating particle in my knee finally dislodged & it started moving! The floating particle was this button," tweeted Dax.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



Dax's knee problems have been well-documented, but fans' response to the fact that the star somehow had a button wedged in his knee has largely been akin to bewilderment. So far, the star hasn't clarified how this happened, but it's already sparking up a ton of conversation in his comment section.

