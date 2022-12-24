"Imagine the night after 'Mania they return" - Twitter convinced of former 2-time WWE RAW tag team champions returning to dethrone The Usos next year

Reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, have been on the run of their life since joining forces with The Bloodline's kingpin Roman Reigns.

Having held the RAW and SmackDown titles for 700+ days combined, fans are mulling over which duo could finally be the one to usurp Jimmy and Jey. One such team currently making the rounds on Twitter is FTR (fka The Revival), who's not even in WWE anymore.

However, Dax Harwood recently divulged that FTR's AEW contract would be up in April next year. While the 38-year-old is adamant about taking a brief hiatus from pro wrestling, the duo could choose to return to WWE under the new regime of Triple H.

Harwood and Wheeler are currently on a three-match losing streak, which includes their ROH World Tag Team Titles defeat to The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match. Their losing pattern insinuates that the company is mapping out to make them drop the AAA and IWGP tag team titles as well on their way out.

In light of their departure rumors, some fans on Twitter have entertained the idea of seeing FTR return to face The Usos next year.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dax Harwood wants to face Cody Rhodes in WWE

Dax Harwood and Cody Rhodes haven't crossed each other's paths that much during the latter's brief stint with AEW.

The only time the two got to share the ring was when FTR joined forces with Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo to defeat the team of The American Nightmare and Death Triangle last year.

Harwood recently expressed his desire to work with Rhodes "very soon," thus fueling the speculation of his WWE return:

"I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him," he added.

As of now, FTR is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Colten and Austin Gunn.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry pans out after the Firm members pulled off an upset victory over them on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash special this week.

Would you like to see FTR leave AEW for WWE next year? Sound off in the comment section below.

