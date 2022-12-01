"What if we just take a year off TV" - Former WWE star once favored by Triple H contemplates stepping away from current high level position

Former WWE Superstar and reigning Triple Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently spoke about his relationships with Triple H and AEW President Tony Khan.

Prior to making a name for himself and his partner Cash Wheeler in AEW, the duo gained prominence as an iconic team in NXT in 2015. They went on to bag the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in subsequent years, before finally departing WWE in 2020.

After joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, they were almost immediately hailed as one of the best teams in action. Furthermore, their talent was deemed worthy enough to earn the IWGP, ROH and AAA titles simultaneously. They have also been notably active in defending these titles, as well as in other matches outside of the company.

Speaking recently to Fightful, Dax Harwood spoke about how he and Cash Wheeler thought of becoming free agents temporarily.

"We've thought about, what if we just take a year off TV? (...) You might not see us mainstream, but it's so we can rest our bodies, and two, so we can do things that make us happy and bring us joy."

Speaking about his time in both WWE and AEW, Dax also mentioned how Triple H and Tony Khan had both inspired loyalty from him.

"He [Triple H] put the tag belts on a relatively unknown, relatively unproven tag team and let us run... When we were ready to go, Tony Khan was there to pick us up. So I got loyalty to both of them. [Khan and Hunter]" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

FTR recently teamed up with the WWE veteran Ricky Steamboat

Fans were treated to yet another spectacular performance by FTR, as they teamed up with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat at a Big Time Wrestling event against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and Nick Aldis.

After placing their opponents in stereo Figure-Four leglocks, FTR and Steamboat were able to submit their opponents to win the match. It was an especially significant win, considering it was Steamboat's first in-ring outing in twelve years.

With the future seemingly full of possibilities for the team, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for FTR in the coming weeks.

