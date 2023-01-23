AEW star reacts to getting buried by DX on the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW

An AEW star recently took to Twitter to react to a clip of the D-Generation X members burying him and his partner on WWE RAW's 25th anniversary.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, was previously a part of the WWE roster along with his FTR partner Cash Wheeler. Then known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, the two stars were involved in a segment on RAW where members of DX demolished them with a series of moves. According to many fans, the segment effectively shut down FTR's momentum, burying them in front of a live audience.

A clip of the segment recently emerged on social media, prompting Dax Harwood to react to it.

You can check out the tweet here:

A WWE executive recently commented on the DX beatdown of the AEW star

While Dax Harwood is clearly not pleased with DX burying him and Cash Wheeler, Road Dogg seemingly thinks of the situation differently.

In a recent episode of the "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, the DX member apologised to Dax for the segment. However, he also indicated that he did not regret the booking.

"One hundred percent. They took it personally. I said this on the past podcast, I apologize for not thanking you guys, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. But if it hurt you so bad to do that, like I just – man, you’ve got to re-evaluate what’s going on in your world." [03:27 onward]

The veteran further added:

"The fact that you got in there and were involved in that moment, but because I didn’t thank you – maybe I don’t understand the situation – but for me I thought it was a cool spot." [03:56 onward]

Dax Harwood does not have only bad recollections of his time at the Stamford-based Promotion, as he recently reminisced about FTR's storyline with Randy Orton.

