"Only he could dance down the ramp during a 6 on 4 disadvantage" - AEW star reacts to Jeff Hardy's debut on Dynamite

AEW star Shawn Dean was one of many who took to social media in light of Jeff Hardy's debut on the March 9th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December 2021, this resulted in his 90 day non-compete clause expiring on the day of Dynamite. The former WWE Champion made his first appearance coming to the aid of his brother Matt Hardy, as well as Sting and Darby Allin, who were being attacked by members of the Andrade Family Office.

Jeff Hardy seemed so happy to be in AEW that he couldn't help but bust out his signature dance on the entrance ramp. This is something that Shawn Dean was more than happy to point out on Twitter, stating that he had watched Hardy's entrance numerous times because of the sheer ridiculousness of Jeff's dancing.

Capt. Shawn Dean @ShawnDean773 I rewatched Jeff Hardy make his debut about 20 times!! … and only Brother Nero could dance down the ramp during a 6 on 4 disadvantage and successfully kick everyone ass!! #AEWDynamite I rewatched Jeff Hardy make his debut about 20 times!! … and only Brother Nero could dance down the ramp during a 6 on 4 disadvantage and successfully kick everyone ass!! #AEWDynamite

With The Hardy Boyz reunited in AEW, fans can start speculating on the stellar matches that the tag team legends could put on against some of the teams in the promotion.

One part of Jeff Hardy's entrance had everyone talking

Outside of Jeff's iconic dance moves that most fans were probably doing from their couches as they watched Dynamite, it was his entrance music that caught everybody by surprise.

The majority of fans would associate the song "Loaded" by Zack Tempest with The Hardy Boyz' run in WWE. However, the song is not owned by WWE. This means that the song was available to use for Jeff's debut in AEW.

AEW has made strides in making a star's entrance music just as special as the wrestlers themselves. The likes of Orange Cassidy using "Where is my Mind?" by Pixies, Jon Moxley using "Wild Thing" by X and Hook using "The Chairman's Intent" by Action Bronson, have all become songs that AEW fans will now know off by heart.

How surprised were you by Jeff Hardy's debut? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 11 votes so far