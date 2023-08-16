AEW star reacts to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods referencing viral brawl on RAW

Last night on RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods referenced a brawl that went viral almost two weeks ago. Now just recently, The Chairman of AEW Shawn Spears himself has given his reaction to the look showcased by the members of the New Day.

Last August 5, the infamous Montgomery Brawl, which took place in Alabama, simply was an all-out fight due to a dispute over boat docking space. In video footage of the situation, a man used a white chair to inflict damage and even took cheap shots at others.

Woods and Kingston were seen on RAW holding similar white chairs, and they posed around and posted on social media that these chairs were for protection just in case, referencing the brawl. Shawn Spears, infamously known for using chairs during his time as a heel in AEW, approved of the look and simply told them to just keep swinging them.

"Just Swing It babes," he wrote.

Xavier Woods shows off a new look on RAW

Last night on RAW, Xavier Woods showed off a new look. He and Kofi Kingston first showcased having white chairs as part of their gimmick for the night, but there were other noticeable changes.

The first change that was noticeable was his hair. His hair was down and had braids. It can also be noticed that Woods had a nose piercing, which was not previously seen in all his recent appearances in WWE.

The duo was in a new style of attire for RAW as well, both seemingly wearing something more casual and in no way matching with one another as tag teams usually do.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently made their in-ring returns last week on RAW after a few months of not having any in-ring action. With Big E's return plans seemingly put on a halt, and possibly for good, could this change of look be attributed to a rebranding for the tag team?

