Xavier Woods has a major appearance change just one week after WWE return

Xavier Woods has had a big appearance change just one week after returning to WWE. Last week when The New Day were back, they defeated The Viking Raiders, and Woods sported his normal hairstyle. However, he changed it up this week.

On the latest episode of RAW, fans saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a backstage segment, and Woods showed a new look with braids and long hair instead, while Kofi Kingston kept his regular hairstyle.

Although it can't be confirmed at this time, Xavier Woods also seems to have gotten a nose piercing, something he didn't have before. It will be interesting to see what the evolution of The New Day is like.

For now, they are looking to get back to where they belong - the top of the tag team division. They confronted Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle and will be facing them next week to determine who will be next in line for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Many believe that this will be where McIntyre finally turns heel. There has been a heel turn anticipated for a while now, but WWE has yet to pull the trigger on it.

