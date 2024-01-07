AEW star reacts after Kurt Angle sends a hilarious message to Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle sent a message to the former TBS Champion, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale for how they treated Stokely Hathaway.

The AEW star in question is Diamante. On a recent episode of Rampage, Stokely Hathaway made headlines through his entertaining schtick. He used some alluring words for the former TBS Champion, Kris Statlander. However, he received a slap on the back of his head from Statlander for his behavior.

The moment went viral, and fans on the internet found it very entertaining, as now they want to see more of Stokely on the microphone. Furthermore, wrestling veterans are also coming out to support the 33-year-old. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and the Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle showed support for Hathaway.

Stokely shared a video on the "X" social media platform, where Angle is speaking in support of him:

"Willow and Stat, it's former world champion, Kurt Angle. It hurts me deeply how you treated my boy. Stokely had a flight to Japan to be at Wrestle Kingdom, but he chose to be on Rampage to watch you two live, that to me is a changed man. 2024 is for the short ball kings with the so-so credit score, oh it's true it's true. #GiveStokelyAChance." [0:00-0:28]

A female AEW star, Diamante, took notice of the message by Kurt Angle and was seemingly amazed by it, as she reacted with some crying and laughing emojis:

Kurt Angle on whether he would ever appear on AEW TV

The WWE Hall of Famer is yet to make his AEW debut as a legend. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle addressed whether there is any chance fans would see him in AEW:

"Honestly, I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite. Tony's a good guy. He was a big fan of mine. He was the one he told me that he wanted in his company because he thought I was one of his favorite wrestlers. I guess he was a wrestling fan growing up. So I was considering it." [H/T Fightful]

Angle also admitted that he still has a business relationship with WWE, so it is unlikely to happen. Only time will tell when fans will see The Olympic Hero in a wrestling ring.

