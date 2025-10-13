AEW star reacts to massive World Title change

A former TNT Champion reacted to an ex-AEW star winning a World title in the main event of a recent show. The star was a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster for over four years.The AEW star, Sammy Guevara reacted to Mike Santana winning a major World title. Santana was signed with All Elite Wrestling from the first year, 2019 until his departure in 2024. Santana is known for his tag team with Ortiz during his tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Following his departure from Tony Khan's promotion, Mike Santana signed with TNA in 2024. At the recent Bound for Glory 2025 pay-per-view, Santana challenged Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship. Santana managed to capture the World title after a great back-and-forth encounter, and he also got emotional after the win.Meanwhile, Mike Sanatana's close friend and current All Elite star, Sammy Guevara reacted to his TNA World title win as well. Taking to X, Sammy shared a throwback picture with Santana from their time together in All Elite Wrestling right after Bound for Glory 2025.Sammy Guevara wanted a former AEW star to become the tag team championThe AEW stars, Mike Santana and Ortiz were a popular tag team during their time in the promotion. However, the two got split for some reason despite having great chemistry as a tag team.Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in 2023, Sammy Guevara revealed that he would've made Santana and Ortiz the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions and wants them to reunite:“If I could change one thing in AEW, it’s I would have made [Santana and Ortiz] tag team champions. I know they’re not teaming anymore or whatever, but you know one day maybe they’ll get back together. That’s something—because dude they’re so bada$$ together, and especially them in The Inner Circle, to be able to team with those guys, like they’re such cool guys in the back too, and bada$$ in the ring, a lot of respect for those guys,” Sammy said.Well, Mike Santana and Ortiz have still not reunited, even after two years. While Santana is the TNA World Champion, Ortiz is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling.