Sammy Guevara wants two AEW stars with alleged real-life heat to reunite

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara has revealed that he would love it if a tag team that recently broke up would get back together and become champions.

Guevara was one of the original members of The Inner Circle stable in 2019. With Chris Jericho as the leader of the group, Sammy would be joined by Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz, but the latter two haven't been seeing eye-to-eye as of late.

In fact, Santana and Ortiz turned their real animosity towards each other into a storyline that played out on Rampage in the Fall of 2023, ending in a brutal No Disqualification match.

The feud has since died down, but it's clear that Santana and Ortiz have gone their separate ways for good. However, Sammy Guevara is still hopeful that the two men can patch things up and become a team again. Here's what he had to say to Chris Van Vliet:

“If I could change one thing in AEW, it’s I would have made [Santana and Ortiz] tag team champions. I know they’re not teaming anymore or whatever, but you know one day maybe they’ll get back together. That’s something—because dude they’re so bada$$ together, and especially them in The Inner Circle, to be able to team with those guys, like they’re such cool guys in the back too, and bada$$ in the ring, a lot of respect for those guys.” [27:53-28:21]

Sammy Guevara will be in action at AEW World's End

After taking time away from All Elite Wrestling to not only recover from a concussion he sustained at AEW WrestleDream, but to also welcome his baby daughter into the world, Sammy Guevara returned to the company on the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite.

Guevara, who became a member of The Don Callis Family in September, confronted Don for not checking up on him during his time away. This led to the family jumping Sammy, forcing Chris Jericho to make the save.

Interferences from AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill prompted the arrival of Sting and Darby Allin, which resulted in an eight-man tag team match being booked for World's End on December 30th.

Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, Sting, and Darby Allin will take on the team of Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher. Jericho was originally meant to team up with Kenny Omega to take on the AEW Tag Team Champions for the belts, but Omega was taken off of TV after being diagnosed with diverticulitis.

