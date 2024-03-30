AEW star reacts to Rey Mysterio recruiting his brother in LWO ahead of WrestleMania 40

The WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio introduced the newest member of his faction, LWO on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and an AEW star, who happens to be the new member's brother shared his thoughts.

The AEW star in question is Rush. On the most recent episode of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio confronted his son, Dominik Mysterio, and his current rival, Santos Escobar. Rey sought retaliation after Dom interfered to cost his dad the match against Santos last week. Mysterio challenged Dominik and Escobar to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Moreover, The Master of the 619 announced Dragon Lee as his partner for WrestleMania after recruiting him in the LWO. Dragon Lee has been impressing everyone with his impressive performances lately on SmackDown. Therefore, fans are excited that he will be teaming with the Legendary Luchador at Mania.

Meanwhile, Dragon Lee's brother, Rush, who is currently signed with AEW, also took notice of the big news and was happy to hear that. Rush took to the 'X' social media platform to react to his brother getting the big opportunity to team with the legend, Rey Mysterio. Here is what the LFI member said:

"👏🏼👏🏼 very proud of you brother 👊🏿"

Rey Mysterio endorsed the new LWO member as the next luchador superstar

A few months ago even before recruiting Dragon Lee as the new LWO member, Rey Mysterio endorsed Lee as the next luchador superstar in the WWE. Speaking on Baker Banter, Rey stated:

"I endorse, myself, Dragon Lee to be the next superstar within WWE that's a luchador. It's been quite a while. We've had several luchadors in WWE that have been given opportunities, but Dragon Lee is captivating and taking full advantage of this opportunity." [H/T Yahoo]

Meanwhile, the blockbuster tag team match between the team of Rey and Dragon Lee and the team of Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar has been made official for WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen who emerges victorious.

