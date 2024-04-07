AEW star reacts to Sami Zayn bringing back iconic move to end title reign at WrestleMania 40

A current AEW star seemingly reacted to Sami Zayn using one of his iconic moves from the past to end the historic Intercontinental Championship reign on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

The AEW star in question is Brian Cage. On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Sami Zayn battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. It was one of the most anticipated matches on the card. As expected, the match was amazing with a number of great spots.

In the end, Sami managed to end the 666-day historic Intercontinental title reign of Gunther with back-to-back helluva kicks. Prior to the fairy-tale ending, Zayn also took out The Ring General with a brain buster on the turnbuckle. It was called the 'Generico brain buster' during Sami's career in the Indies and ROH, where he was known as 'El Generico.'

Following Sami's victory, AEW star Brian Cage took to the 'X' social media platform to let the fans know about Sami's iconic move from the past.

"Generico brain buster!" Cage wrote.

Only time will tell how much Zayn benefits from ending the historic 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign of The Ring General, Gunther going forward.

