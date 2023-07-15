AEW star reacts to Shotzi's new look on WWE SmackDown with a one-word message

AEW star Billie Starkz has commented on Shotzi’s new look on WWE SmackDown. The latter took a pair of clippers and shaved off her long locks as a part of her new look and gimmick.

Starks took to Twitter to comment on the video and went on to show her support and referred to the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion as ‘Queen.’

While this may be an elaborate work on the part of WWE to reshape Shotzi’s character, the real reason is something very different and touching.

Shotzi’s sister Shawnee has been suffering from Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) and has been undergoing chemotherapy for a while now. Fortunately, the cancer was spotted at an early stage and was removed.

IYO SKY tried to cash in Money in the Bank contract on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair took on WWE Women’s Champion Asuka in a title match on SmackDown with Charlotte Flair and Damage CTRL’s Bayley and IYO SKY at ringside.

Belair mostly had the match under control as she put on a show taking down Asuka with big moves. Asuka, to her credit, matched up with the EST and held her own.

After delivering a KOD on the announcer’s table, Belair was distracted by Bayley and was taken out by an accidental spear by Charlotte which led to Asuka retaining the title by disqualification.

Bayley then prompted SKY to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Asuka. She even went to the top rope for a moonsault but the ever wily Empress got up and spat blue mist all over The Role Model as she managed a narrow escape.

With Bayley getting involved, it will be interesting to see what will happen going forward. A four way match for the women's title cannot be ruled out as Bayley has a history with Asuka and Charlotte.

Will SKY cash in her Money in the Bank contract anytime soon? Have you say in the comments below