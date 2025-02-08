  • home icon
AEW star reacts after Swerve Strickland's surprising loss against Ricochet on Dynamite

By Sujay
Modified Feb 08, 2025 01:21 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion (Image credits: Swerve Strickland on X/Twitter)

An AEW star has reacted in shock after Swerve Strickland surprisingly lost to Ricochet on Dynamite. This was an unexpected result given what has transpired between the two stars for so long and Swerve's manager, Prince Nana, was shocked at the result.

Strickland and Ricochet have been having a go at each other for months now and after a lot of attacks from both sides, the two stars finally went head to head in what was a heated contest. The match was great but Ricochet took the win in surprising circumstances.

As Strickland was aiming for the stomp, Ricochet caught him with an inadvertent low blow while protecting himself. That gave him the opening to hit him with the Spear Gun to take the win. Prince Nana took to social media after the shocking result and wrote:

“I know the boss gonna get this important piece of Pro Wrestling History BACK in The Embassy ASAP😡.”

Swerve Strickland comments on Bobby Lashley’s success in AEW

Swerve Strickland was embroiled in a heated rivalry with Bobby Lashley a few months back and the two had a great match as well. Lashley came out on top in what was not such a surprise to the fans.

Strickland, who was on the end of the loss, took the result like a man and commended Lashley's rise to the top in AEW. He was giving an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful when he said:

“Very short history with me and Lashley. We have [the fans] already. I think, right now, we have them already, and we knew that Lashley coming in was gonna get that attention. He demands it. MVP demands it when he speaks; he demands the room. Shelton demands it with his presence, and when he gets in the ring and performs, those guys just demand attention, and that's why they came for me, because I demand the same respect, as well.”
It seems like it's only a matter of time before Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland resume their rivalry.

Edited by Harish Raj S
