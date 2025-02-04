"He demands it" - Former World Champion on Bobby Lashley & The Hurt Syndicate's instant success in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate hasn't even been in AEW for half a year, but the trio of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin has already proven to be a dominant force in the company. Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently commented on their success.

The Hurt Syndicate immediately began throwing their weight around on Dynamite and Collision last fall. While MVP set out to scout new blood for the faction, Shelton Benjamin competed in the Continental Classic tournament, and Bobby Lashley set his sights on Swerve Strickland.

Lashley locked horns with the former champion at Full Gear 2024 and defeated him via technical submission. Benjamin and Lashley have since dethroned Private Party to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Swerve Strickland addressed the trio's instant success. As The Hurt Syndicate continues to top the lists in social media viewership and merchandise sales, Strickland revealed that the company knew what it was getting with Lashley and his cohorts:

"Very short history with me and Lashley. We have [the fans] already. I think, right now, we have them already, and we knew that Lashley coming in was gonna get that attention. He demands it. MVP demands it when he speaks; he demands the room. Shelton demands it with his presence, and when he gets in the ring and performs, those guys just demand attention, and that's why they came for me, because I demand the same respect, as well," said Strickland. [11:06-11:33]

Absent AEW star teases tag team rivalry with The Hurt Syndicate

AEW once boasted the hottest tag team division in the industry, and with The Hurt Syndicate now holding the company's tag titles, it looks like 2025 could be a banner year for tandem wrestling.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vanquished Private Party, but they could soon be challenged by duos like The Hounds of Hell, FTR, or absent fan-favorites The Gunns. Following their capture of the AEW World Tag Team Championship, The Hurt Syndicate received what seemed to be a challenge from Austin Gunn on X (fka Twitter):

"Y'all in a defending mood or what?? 👀," wrote Gunn.

Austin and Colten Gunn haven't appeared on AEW TV since last September. Recent reports have indicated that Austin is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but judging by his tweet, it seems the two could soon be on their way back to television.

