Bobby Lashley breaks silence after achieving massive feat for the first time in his 20-year career

Bobby Lashley is one of the modern-day greats. Currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, he is best known for his time in WWE and TNA.

The All Mighty has won titles in every major promotion he has wrestled in. Interestingly, on Dynamite this week he and Shelton Benjamin (The Hurt Syndicate) became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. This was a massive achievement for the 48-year-old, because, he had never held a non-singles title in his celebrated two-decade-long career.

A few hours ago, the former WWE Champion released a statement on Instagram, reflecting on his faction's latest accomplishment. In it, he wrote that he was proud that The Hurt Syndicate is going all guns blazing in AEW. Furthermore, he wrote that the trio has a long journey ahead and that they are only getting started.

"Hard work, dedication, and a little bit of old-school grit, it all paid off! We took on two young studs who brought their A-game, but in the end, experience and determination won out. We’re proud to say we’re your NEW AEW tag team champions! This is just the beginning—stay tuned, because we’re only getting started! #AndNew #TagTeamChamps #HardWorkPaysOff #WeHurtPeople #fashionablyviolent #TheHurtSyndicate."

Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan is unserious about Bobby Lashley

Tony Khan signed Lashley last year after the latter's WWE run ended. The 48-year-old has been well-received by AEW fans and is undoubtedly super over. However, in a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, WCW legend Vince Russo said, that The All Mighty was hired only for his name value.

"Bro you're bringing in Bobby Lashley. So who do you see Lashley working with? That roster has to work together so that's the thing man, it's almost like Tony's bringing in Bobby Lashley for the sake of bringing in Lashley,” said Russo.

Hopefully, Russo is proven wrong and Khan books Lashley like that megastar that he is.

