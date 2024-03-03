AEW star reacts to Toni Storm kissing female former WWE Superstar on Collision

A top female star had an interesting reaction to the latest segment featuring AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and her rival, Deonna Purrazzo.

The name in question is Nyla Rose. She has been a part of the Tony Khan-led promotion since its inception in 2019 and currently performs for Ring of Honor. On the latest episode of Collision, Toni Storm made a surprise appearance.

Toni Storm straight up called out her current rival and the number one contender for the AEW Women's World Title, Deonna Purrazzo. The two delivered an emotional promo expressing love for each other. Storm also shocked everyone by kissing Purrazzo during the segment. The 29-year-old ultimately grilled the champion with some harsh words before the two engaged in a brawl.

On Twitter, Nyla Rose reacted to the Storm-Purrazzo promo battle by posting a GIF that said, "THAT'S NASTY."

You can view Rose's tweet below:

After weeks of build-up, Purrazzo and Storm are set to lock horns at the upcoming Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious on Sunday.

