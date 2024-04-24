AEW star reacts to Triple H’s heartfelt post with a six-word message

Triple H shared a heartfelt post following Trick Williams' victory during NXT Spring Breakin' Week One, and AEW star Mark Henry reacted to it on X.

Trick Williams went one-on-one with Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship on Tuesday's special edition show. The chance to become the champ was not the only thing on the line. If he lost, he would have to leave WWE's development territory.

The bout lasted less than 12 minutes, and Trick emerged as the victor. After the match, Triple H took to his X account to congratulate the new champion and wrote a heartful note for him.

"Congratulations to @_trickwilliams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT’s toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. The era of Trick Williams is looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNew," he said.

The tweet caught Mark Henry's attention on X, and he reacted to it by saying:

"Congratulations its real to me dammit!!!"

Triple H congratulates another star for becoming champion in WWE

This week, one more new champion was in the crowd: Becky Lynch. Earlier this month, Rhea Ripley had to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to sustaining a legitimate arm injury.

On the April 22 edition of Monday Night RAW, a 15-woman Battle Royal match was set up to determine the new champion. The Man won the match by last eliminating Liv Morgan.

Following her victory, Triple H shared a backstage photo with the new champion and congratulated her.

"Hey, @BeckyLynchWWE…here’s that updated photo you requested. Big time congrats to your NEW Women’s World Champion," he wrote.

Big Time Becks already had her chance to become the champion at WrestleMania 40, which she lost. Many in the WWE Universe, including Bully Ray, were gunning for Liv Morgan to be the new champion. Thus, this development has brought some controversy to the victory.

