Triple H breaks silence after Trick Williams dethrones Ilja Dragunov at WWE NXT: Spring Breakin' Week 1

Trick Williams is the new NXT Champion. The NXT Spring Breakin' Week One main event saw Williams dethrone Ilja Dragunov to capture the NXT Championship for the first time. Triple H recently issued a statement on the major happening.

Williams vs. Dragunov went just under 12 minutes before the defending champion was defeated by pinfall. Whoop That Trick blocked the Torpedo Moscow, then hit the Trick Knee for the win. Per the stipulation, Trick was to leave NXT if he lost tonight.

Triple H took to X/Twitter after NXT and congratulated the 29-year-old star. The WWE Chief Content Officer also gave a nod to The Mad Dragon as one of NXT's toughest. He then made a declaration on the Trick Williams era.

"Congratulations to @_trickwilliams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of #WWENXT’s toughest in @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. The era of Trick Williams is looking bright. #NXTSpringBreakin #AndNew," Triple H shared.

Whoop That Trick has not publicly responded to The Game as of this writing.

This was the fifth singles match between Trick and Ilja. Williams got the win at a non-televised live event in February 2023, but Dragunov got the win one week later on TV. The Mad Dragon then made it 2-1 at NXT Heatwave 2023. Their first title match saw Dragunov retain at Vengeance Day back in February, then Williams won the title tonight to make the series 3-2.