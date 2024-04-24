207-day world championship reign comes to a shocking end on WWE show

There was a shocking title change on the latest WWE show as a major star's championship reign came to an end after 207 days. The person in question is Ilja Dragunov, who was defeated by Trick Williams at NXT Spring Breakin.

The stipulation was that if Williams lost the bout, he would leave the developmental brand for good. However, now that he has emerged victorious, it looks like he'll be staying on WWE NXT for the foreseeable future, as he's the top champion on the show.

During the match, Trick tried to hit Ilja with the jumping knee immediately after the bell rang but the latter evaded it. The two stars then traded kicks and chops in the ring. Dragunov planted his opponent with a DDT and hit a clothesline for a two-count. He then nailed Trick Williams with a standing powerbomb but only got a two-count.

Trick took down The Mad Dragon with a kick and the two stars hit each other with a series of punches. Ilja Dragunov kicked Williams before hitting him with another powerbomb. He then went Coast-to-Coast and got a nearfall. Ilja dived off the top rope but missed. Trick Williams even hit a H-Bomb of his own but to no avail. The Czar hit a powerbomb, the H-Bomb and the Torpedo Moscow but only got a two-count.

Ilja hit Trick with another kick and an exploder in the corner. The fight spilled to the floor and Trick Williams planted Ilja with a Rock Bottom off the barricade into the announce table. He then nailed The Mad Dragon with a jumping knee in the ring to win the match and the title.

