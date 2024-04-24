Week one of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' kicked off with the NXT Women's Championship match, and we got some great surprises later in the night. This includes appearances from top main roster superstars like Shayna Baszler and Johnny Gargano.

Roxanne Perez def. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley to retain the NXT Women's Championship

The D'Angelo Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Jaida Parker def. Fallon Henley

Sol Ruca def. Blair Davenport

Lexis King def. Baron Corbin

Trick Williams def. Ilja Dragunov to become the new NXT Champion

Lyra Valkyria attacked Tatum Paxley right off the bat, and Roxanne Perez watched them for a bit before stepping in to break up a pin attempt from Lyra. The champ got some big moves before Lyra reversed a rollup, leading to a near fall.

The three traded chops in the middle of the ring before Paxley missed her finisher and took a brainbuster from the former champ.

Perez sent Valkyria and Paxley into the corner and hit running elbows before locking a cross-face in on Lyra. Paxley came in with a cross-face on the champ before Perez got a very awkward double DDT.

Perez was sent outside with a kick before Paxley got a big takedown and hit the 450. Perez broke the pin and got a jackknife cover before picking up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: A

Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley were in the locker room and argued, setting up a match.

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile were back on NXT for Spring Breakin'. Before the show continued, they argued about whether Trick would be able to beat Ilja in the main event tonight.

The D'Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

The match started with an all-out brawl, and once the bell was rung, Tony was isolated in the corner by Dempsey and Kemp. Stacks came in with the tag, and they caught Kemp in their corner as the match continued.

Luca came in and took some kicks from Miles before Tony came in and hit a series of suplexes and spinebusters for a near fall. Borne got a neckbreaker on Tony for a near fall before Stacks and Luca came back with a huge double-team move on Miles. Tony broke out of a full Nelson and got the spine buster on Demp before winning.

Result: The D'Angelo Family def. No Quarter Catch Crew

Grade: B+

Baron Corbin had been without a tag partner since Bron Breakker left for the main roster. Lexis King showed up to hand him a gift basket full of King's own merchandise before saying that they should team up now that Bron was gone. King walked off, and Baron called him a 'toolbag,' saying he would never team with him.

Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

Parker was in control early on, but Henley managed to escape being carried before coming back with strikes and a takedown.

Henley got a knee strike and a headbutt to break a hold before Parker got a near fall off a body tackle.

Fallon was caught in a submission hold before coming back with some strikes to the head and a running leg drop. Parker sent Henley into the ropes before getting the 'rearview' hip attack for the win.

Result: Jaida Parker def. Fallon Henley

Grade: B

Jacy Jayne was backstage and called Thea Hail ungrateful before saying she would end her.

Natalya and Lola Vice were out with Ava for the NXT Underground match contract signing. The veteran asked Lola who would be in her corner, and the latter deflected the question.

Nattie said that Lola didn't respect her as a veteran and said that she would make her tap out and earn her respect. Vice said that her training partner would make it simple for her to beat Natalya and called out her corner person, Shayna Baszler.

Shayna told Natalya that there was no way she would win and shoved Nattie's partner, Karmen Petrovic, down. A brawl broke out, and Lola and Shayna were tossed out of the ring before NXT Spring Breakin' continued.

Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca - Beach Brawl match at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

Before the match began, Ruca attacked Blair with a surfboard, and after the bell, Sol attacked her with beach balls and a floater. Blair drove Sol into a wooden bench on the outside before sending her into the ring post.

Sol dropped Blair into an inflatable ball pit and slammed the surfboard on her before stomping on it. The two were perched on the barricades, and Sol dropped Blair through a picnic table below. Back in the ring, Ruca got the Sol Snatcher on Davenport before getting the win.

Result: Sol Ruca def. Blair Davenport

Grade: B+

Trick Williams was on the phone with his mom for a wholesome segment before Johnny Gargano showed up to hype him up for the main event.

Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

Corbin was in control early on, and King came back with a big dropkick before getting a reverse lariat for a near fall. King hit some chops and a superkick before getting another near fall.

Baron nearly fell off a big Death Valley Driver before the official was taken out in the corner. King used the distraction to land a low blow on Corbin and picked up the easy win.

Result: Lexis King def. Baron Corbin

Grade: B

Dragunov was headed for the main event, and Damian Priest came in to wish him luck. We saw Trick as well making his way to the ring and said that he was ready for the biggest match of his career.

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams - NXT Championship match at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'

The champ got big hits early on before the two traded fists in the middle of the ring. Ilja got a big knee strike before taking Trick down in the corner. The champ got a massive diving kick to the face and followed up with a dive for a near fall.

Trick dodged a missile dropkick and hit a powerbomb before getting the H Bomb on the champ for a near fall. Williams even hit the Torpedo Moscow for another near fall before Dragunov got a big kick and dropped Trick in the corner once more.

The champ went for a top rope powerbomb but Trick fell on him in an awkward way that looked like a botch.

Outside the ring, the champ cleared the announce desk before Trick dragged him to the barricades and hit a massive uranage through the desk. Dragunov came back with another dropkick in the ring before getting the H-Bomb twice.

The champ hit a diving H-Bomb and hurt his hand, but Trick still kicked out! Williams got the Trick Shot knee strike and picked up the win!

Result: Trick Williams def. Ilja Dragunov to become the new NXT Champion

Grade: A