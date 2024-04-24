Top WWE champion extends massive 136-day streak

A top WWE champion just extended her impressive win streak after tonight's win.

Roxanne Perez has been hailed as a prodigy ever since her early days in NXT. She was able to live up to expectations when she ended Mandy Rose's historic reign. However, her title run was cut short due to health issues forcing her to vacate the title. Since then, she has been trying hard to reclaim the title she never lost.

On this journey to win back her title, Perez underwent a massive transition and adopted a darker persona after failing to win the NXT Women's Championship multiple times. This change paid off when she finally got her hands on the gold at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. However, Perez quickly went from being the hunter to the hunted.

Trending

Not only did she have Lyra Valkyria breathing down her neck, but the unpredictable Tatum Paxley also wanted a title shot. Tonight on WWE NXT Spring Breakin, Perez defended her title against both women.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The match made for a highly competitive start to the show. Paxley especially put on a good showing and came close to winning the title after she hit Lyra Valkyria with the 450 splash. However, Perez rolled her up for the win.

Expand Tweet

This extends Perez's win streak to 136 days, with her last singles pinfall loss coming at NXT Deadline last year. It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to face Roxanne Perez for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback