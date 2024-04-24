WWE NXT star suffers cosmetic disaster during Spring Breakin' Night One

WWE star Jaida Parker experienced a cosmetic malfunction during week one of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024.

During a backstage segment on the show, Thea Hail was seen expressing gratitude for having amazing people like Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley in her life. Jaida Parker interrupted, advising Thea to stop worrying about others' opinions. This sparked a confrontation between Parker and Henley, resulting in a brawl and the subsequent announcement of a match between the two.

During the closing stages of the bout, Parker secured the win with a running hip-attack on Fallon. However, an interesting incident occurred at the end. As Parker went for the decisive pinfall, her hair extensions came off. Unfazed by the unexpected moment, Parker casually took the hair and threw it aside.

Check out the moment from the match below:

The 25-year-old star has had a steady start to her WWE career since making her debut during the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament last year. This victory against Fallon Henley adds to her credibility early on in her NXT tenure.

Henley, on the other hand, has been in NXT for nearly three years now. With her experience and talent, it will indeed be interesting to see if she receives a call-up to WWE's main roster in the near future.