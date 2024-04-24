Top WWE champion PINNED; legendary AEW tag team referenced

A top champion was pinned during a six-man tag team match tonight at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'.

Charlie Dempsey has had a promising start to his NXT career. Right at the beginning of his career, he was taken under Drew Gulak's wing and continued to dominate in the ring. Gulak's teachings proved useful when Dempsey was able to capture the NXT Heritage Cup from Noam Dar.

However, after Gulak served his purpose to No Quarter Catch Crew, they asked Tony D'Angelo to get rid of him, which he did. Last week on WWE NXT, No Quarter Catch Crew confronted The D'Angelo Family in the ring, with the latter asking them to pay up for using their services. However, Charlie Dempsey and his group refused to pay them, which resulted in an all-out brawl.

Tonight on WWE NXT Spring Breakin', both teams competed in a six-man tag team match. The match proved to be highly competitive. There was even a reference made to FTR when The D'Angelo Family hit the Shatter Machine, although it was botched.

In the end, Tony D'Angelo pinned Charlie Dempsey in the ring to pick up the win for his team.

With this win, Tony D'Angelo will probably be next in line to face Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup.