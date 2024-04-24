Damian Priest makes shocking appearance at NXT: Spring Breakin'; confronts popular WWE star

Damian Priest made a shocking appearance at NXT Spring Breakin' to confront a top WWE star.

Ilja Dragunov has been on a roll ever since he showed up in NXT. He quickly rose through the ranks and won the NXT Championship from Carmelo Hayes. Since then, he has been a fighting champion who has defeated anyone who wanted to challenge him for the title. Currently, he has held the NXT Championship for 207 days. However, the Mad Dragon is staring down his toughest challenge yet.

Tonight on NXT Spring Breakin', Ilja was set to defend his NXT Championship against Trick Williams. Much like Dragunov, Williams' career has taken off in recent months, and he is one of the most popular stars on the NXT roster. He has also proven that he can hang with the best. However, he has never beaten Dragunov.

Several main roster stars were in attendance to watch this highly anticipated main event, such as The Creed Brothers, New Catch Republic, and Johnny Gargano. Before the match, when Dragunov was making his way to Gorilla Position, he ran into Damian Priest, who wished him good luck in his match. Damian Priest is also a former NXT star who found a lot of success in the brand.

It will be interesting to see if Trick will be able to defeat Ilja Dragunov and win the NXT Championship.