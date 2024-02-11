AEW star reacts to WWE's Sonya Deville getting married

An AEW personality has shared her congratulatory response to the marriage of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

CJ Perry took to Instagram to send a message to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion after Deville got married to Toni Cassano. The couple have been engaged since 2023, and tied the knot on February 10, 2024. The 30-year old talent is currently on the shelf due to a torn ACL which has kept her out of action since August, 2023.

Since turning on her former client Andrade El Idolo at AEW Worlds End (2023), CJ Perry has been recovering from a severe finger infection. The former Mistress of Destruction was co-workers with Deville in WWE, where she managed former TNT Champion Miro.

The Instagram profile of People's Magazine posted a photograph of Deville and Cassano from the wedding at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The event was officiated by former WWE personality Maria Menounos.

CJ Perry responded to the post with a heartwarming comment.

"Congratulations!!!!!! I love you all so much!!!" wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's comment here:

CJ Perry sent WWE star Sonya Deville congratulations on her marriage

Check out the Instagram post below:

AEW's CJ Perry responded to Erick Redbeard's tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee

The wrestling world was rocked by the tragic passing of former AEW TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee in 2020. The grief caused by his loss was further exacerbated by the unexpected passing of Bray Wyatt in 2023. A social media tribute from their former stablemate Erick Redbeard received a response from AEW star CJ Perry.

Redbeard and Brodie Lee (known as Luke Harper in WWE) were part of The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt. The 42-year old former Smackdown Tag Team Champion recently shared a photograph of the three men on Instagram. Perry, a colleague of Redbeard's while she was in the Stamford-based promotion, shared his post in her story with a heartfelt message.

"This is a reminder to make every day count. Thank you for sharing," wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's post below:

CJ Perry's response to Erick Redbeard's tribute to the Wyatt Family

The 38-year old manager made her AEW debut al All Out 2023, saving her husband Miro from an assault by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Who do you want to see CJ Perry manage in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!