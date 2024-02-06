CJ Perry reacts to Erick Redbeard's heartbreaking post about The Wyatt Family

AEW star CJ Perry recently reacted to Erick Redbeard's touching tribute to The Wyatt Family.

Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan), Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), and Bray Wyatt were part of The Wyatt Family during their run in NXT and WWE's main roster. The faction was one of the most fearsome groups in the company for years. They later included Braun Strowman in the stable.

On Instagram, Perry shared Redbeard's recent post featuring the late Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee. She also sent a short message via her story:

"This is a reminder to make every day count. Thank you for sharing."

The unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt shocked wrestling fans worldwide. However, both men left an incredible legacy behind, which their supporters would remember for years.

CJ Perry reflects on her AEW debut

Former WWE star CJ Perry made her surprising AEW debut at the 2023 All Out pay-per-view, appearing after her husband Miro's match against Powerhouse Hobbs.

Perry recently reflected on her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star said:

"When Miro first joined AEW, I was still in WWE, that was in 2020. He started there in September, I think. But I was in WWE still, and I had a very lucrative contract, and I was on TV every week, so we both thought it made sense for me to stay. And then, when I finished my time [with WWE] a year later, Miro wanted me to come over to AEW. He was plugging me in the story, and that's how I got the name 'Hot and Flexible.'"

Perry added why she took a hiatus from pro wrestling after her WWE exit:

"I needed a little bit of a break. I wanted to be home for a little bit, and I wanted to do things. I didn't want to jump right back on the road. So I took a little bit [of time], about a year, and it was just trying to figure out the time. Tony Khan has great things going on with his show. I had things going on, Miro had things, and it was all about timing." [H/T Sescoops]

CJ Perry has yet to wrestle a match in AEW. The former WWE star has made it clear that she is focused on becoming one of the greatest managers of all time like Paul Heyman.

