AEW star reacts to WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair's latest photoshoot

The Queen Charlotte Flair is the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. She shared a few pictures of the most recent photoshoot on her social media profiles. Absent AEW star Abadon reacted to Flair's pictures.

Abadon has not been seen on AEW programming for almost four months. Her last appearance was on the November fourth taping of Dark, where she defeated Leva Bates. The Living Dead Girl has wrestled in a total of 45 matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has a record of 41 wins and four losses.

The Queen is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Flair returned to WWE in December after an eight-month absence following her title loss at WrestleMania Backlash to Ronda Rousey.

Flair challenged Rousey to a rematch for the title and in a matter of moments The Queen regained the SmackDown Women's Championship. This marked the 14th WWE singles title win for Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair recently shared a few pictures from her photoshoot on her social media platforms.

AEW star Abadon reacted to the picture on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair is expected to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39

The Queen is currently in a feud with Sonya Deville. The two are set to wrestle each other on tonight's show. If Flair successfully retains her title, then her next opponent will be The Eradicator Rhea Ripley on the grandest stage of them all WrestleMania.

The Muscle of The Judgment Day entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match at entry number one. She lasted over an hour and eliminated a total of seven women to win the match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley announced that she will be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at the grand stage.

A couple of years ago, the roles were reversed as Flair won the Royal Rumble and challenged Ripley for the NXT title. The Queen won the match and this time around, The Eradicator will be looking to get her revenge.

