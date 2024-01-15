An AEW star, who had been out of action for more than 400 days, is hoping to return to the ring. The star in question is Marq Quen, who wrestled last on the November 30, 2022, taping of AEW Rampage.

In the said episode, he and his tag team partner, Isiah Kassidy, squared off against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal but unfortunately emerged on the losing side. Quen was on the shelf for over a year. He returned to AEW a few weeks ago on the January 3, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite. However, he has yet to step inside the ring to have a bout.

The Private Party member recently sat down for an interview on Isiah Kassidy's YouTube channel. During his conversation with his tag team partner, he discussed his interest in starting wrestling soon. He also revealed how difficult his recovery process was and the challenges he had to endure.

"I’ve been getting surgery, I’ve been staying at home, crying, miserable, depressed. It took a lot for me to get the surgery because… I was told that I can heal on my own. So when I was trying to heal on my own, they told me that I wouldn’t get the strength back that I had before. So then that’s when I was like, by that time, it was already February, March. Then I was like, why didn’t they say that from the beginning? I would have got the surgery back in December. So that’s why I got the surgery in April. Got this nice little scar right here, you see that?"

The 29-year-old star noted that he'd torn his pec but had undergone a lengthy but fruitful recovery and was now ready to wrestle again.

"I tore my pec, and I had to get a reconstructed pectoral tendon. Doctor words. I feel great. Ready, back in action. Am I ready to get back in the ring? Of course. Of course, I’m ready to get back in the ring." [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Marq Quen feels confident about his return

When asked more about his in-ring return, the Private Party member confessed that he feels confident. He stated that though he doesn't know when or who he will be facing, he is sure that it will be a huge match that will make the fans go wild.

"[Kassidy asked if he’s confident] So about that, am I confident? Yes. Am I ready? I don’t know. I don’t know who I’m facing, I don’t know what it is. So all the nerves and all that other stuff’s gonna come into play. Gonna get blown up just because of not knowing what I’m gonna do. If I don’t get blown up, that means I didn’t do enough," Quen further stated.

During his AEW return a couple of weeks ago, Quen was accompanied by his tag team partner, Kassidy. The Private Party made their presence felt on the show, hinting their desire to go after the Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see when the AEW star will return to action and how the crowd will react.

Are you excited for Marq Quen's in-ring return? Let your thoughts flow in the comments box.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here