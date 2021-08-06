AEW star Rebel provides her injury update, her dynamic with Dr. Britt Baker

AEW star Rebel recently revealed that practicing physical therapy has been beneficial in healing from her knee injury.

On the June 30th episode of AEW Dynamite, Rebel suffered a dislocated kneecap injury during her tag team match involving her partner Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. against Nyla and Vickie Guerrero.

Although Rebel and Baker won the match comprehensively, Rebel was in unimaginable pain that night which prompted the medical team to help her reach backstage.

Appearing on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Rebel discussed numerous topics, including the latest update on her knee injury.

Rebel stated that she turned out to be fortunate as the injury could have been even worse the way it looked. She is having physical therapy to improve mobility:

"This knee right here it's doing really well, and I have been very blessed by the lord up above because I could have been in so much worse and I could have had some serious damage. There's no surgery, just damaged cartilage, so I just got to do a little you know PT to build the strength back up."

The company hasn't provided an exact timetable for her in-ring return, but her statement suggests that she has been on a quick recovery, and fans may very well see her get back inside the ring soon.

AEW star Rebel reveals her dynamic with Dr. Britt Baker

AEW star Rebel further stated that she's enjoying her alliance with Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker. Rebel added that she likes being out there with someone she can interact with rather than being alone:

"The best part is like, just having so much fun with her. I think I'm this way like I think I would much rather tag with someone or be out there with my friends, because you can react with your friends, and you can talk with them. It's just so much more fun, instead of being out there by yourself. "

During this week's Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, Rebel helped Dr. Britt Baker in assaulting Red Velvet, who will be her next challenger for the debut episode of AEW Rampage next Friday.

