AEW star recalls what CM Punk told him after their match

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently shared what CM Punk said to him regarding his mother.

The newly crowned AEW World Champion was in action against the Team Taz member on the September 24, 2021, edition of Rampage. The former won the match that night. However, the match was important to Hobbs as it was his first one since his mother passed away.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Hobbs shared what the former WWE Superstar told him about his late mother. He said Punk assured him that his mom was watching their match and they should put on a show for her:

“Punk reassured me that my mom was there, she was watching the match, let’s put on a match for her, and that’s what we did. I think after that match, a lot of people, if they didn’t know who I was, they did after that night.” (H/T: PWInsider)

It means a lot for AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs to face CM Punk

In the same interview with PWInsider, Hobbs spoke further about the match with CM Punk on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage.

He said it meant a lot when The Best in the World named him one of the people he wanted to face. He added that he believed they didn't leave anyone disappointed:

"I remember Punk going online on social media and mentioning my name as 1 of 5 guys that he’s been watching, that meant the world to me. And being his second match in the company, in 8 years I believe it was, it meant a lot and I felt I had to showcase what I could do. A lot of eyes were on me, a lot of eyes were on Punk and I believe that we delivered that night. I don’t think anyone left disappointed." (H/T: PWInsider)

It'll be interesting to see if CM Punk and Powerhouse Hobbs face each other again. Perhaps even for Punk's World Championship.

Hobbs has come off a good showing alongside Ricky Starks at Double or Nothing. It remains to be seen how AEW will build upon this on Dynamite.

