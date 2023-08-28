AEW star recalls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's advice after major victory at All In 2023

Dwyane "The Rock' Johnson is undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestlers for generations. Even though he isn't a full-time performer now, the Hollywood star still remains connected with current and former wrestlers. One of them, who recently returned to the ring during AEW: All In, revealed what The Rock told her.

That AEW star is none other than Saraya, who was forced to take a backseat last year due to her neck injuries but is now back with a bang with championship gold around her waist.

After her dominating win over the Outcasts, its ally, and now-former champion Hikaru Shida, she sat down at the All In post-media scrum and spoke about how Johnson gave her some life-altering advice.

"I would say, you have to have patience in this business. Not everything is going to happen overnight. But I will say what The Rock told me. I love his advice that he gave me, and that is to stay humble and stay hungry. You want to stay humble so people will want to continue to work with you, get good jobs and end up with a great boss. But also stay hungry. You don't ever want to get complacent." [H/T Sescoops]

Dwayne had earlier met Saraya during the release of her movie Fighting with My Family, which The Rock co-produced.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends heartfelt message after Bray Wyatt's demise

Following the tragic demise of Wyatt, The Great One recently took to social media to share a heartfelt social media post dedicated to Bray Wyatt, in which he revealed that they had once spoken about a dream match that would feature him and Wyatt.

While the audiences love the rare appearances that The Brahma Bull puts up on WWE shows, they will always be waiting for The People's Champion to return full-time to the organization of his choice.

What do you think? Will ever return to the ring? Tell us all about it in the comments section.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE