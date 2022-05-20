×
'I think I made him a little nervous' - AEW star recalls his first meeting with Tony Khan (Exclusive)

Tony Khan is a universally liked businessman.
Riju Dasgupta
Modified May 20, 2022 02:57 PM IST
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is known to be a gem of a person, a rarity in the cutthroat world of professional wrestling. Many of his employees have sung his praises, and Kaun is the latest to join the list.

Kaun is a name associated with All Elite Wrestling and ROH. Following a losing effort against Adam Cole, where he impressed many of his critics, the powerhouse wrestler had a chance to interact with Tony Khan. His reputation for striking his opponents did make Khan a little nervous:

"I actually did get to meet him. Initially met him after I wrestled Adam Cole. I think I made him a little nervous because of how hard I hit people. And then they actually brought me to DC where we actually had the conversation where he was like 'Hey, I want to bring you on and let's go. Welcome to the team.' Two little short conversations. But awesome dude. Excited to be a part of the group," Kaun said. (9.10-9.45)

The interaction with his boss is not all that transpired after the fateful meeting with Adam Cole on AEW Dark. The brand Ladder also announced its partnership with the rising young star, details of which can be found here.

Meet Kaun by clicking on the video below:

Kaun joked about his name vis-a-vis AEW President Tony Khan

Although Kaun may spell his name differently, it is pronounced 'Khan' and was derived from Ghenghis Khan. He joked:

"Of course Tony Khan comes out in AEW. There's another Khan. There's Great-O-Khan from New Japan. So the Khans are kinda taking over right now." (1.39-1.46)
The powerhouse @thekaun wants a dream match against #AEW stars @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Could it happen?#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage@rdore2000sportskeeda.com/aew/news-kaun-…

He even laughed when Sportskeeda suggested that Khan and he could have a Dixie Carter-Ethan Carter-style storyline. Well, there's certainly room for one more Kaun in today's wrestling landscape, and this promising young man is quickly rising to fill the void.

If you use the quotes from this article on your website, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda.

Edited by Angana Roy
