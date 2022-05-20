Kaun on being inspired by D-Generation X, wanting to face The Hardy Boyz in AEW & more (Exclusive)

You may have seen him on AEW Dark working fantastic matches against the likes of Adam Cole and Frankie Kazarian or you may have seen him compete in Ring of Honor.

Kaun is quickly becoming one of those names you cannot ignore, riding like a beast through the pro wrestling landscape. But for him, like so many others, it all began as a fan:

"The first instance I learned about wrestling is through D-Generation X. One of my friends brought over one of the tapes. To see the guys doing 'suck it' and throwing up the X chops. After that I was kinda enthralled."[4.28-4.39].

But while Triple H and Shawn Michaels may have influenced his pro wrestling fandom, Matt and Jeff Hardy made him a true lifer. He added:

"Then, The Hardy Boyz... I saw the ladder matches and after that I was obsessed [laughs]. These guys were phenomenal doing Swanton bombs and legdrop off ladders and I never looked back after that." [4.40-5.00]

Life has come full circle for Kaun since The Hardyz and Billy Gunn are a part of the AEW roster

Having worked a whole bunch of matches on AEW Dark, there is every chance that Kaun will get to face one of his idols shortly. Billy Gunn from D-Generation X is a part of the roster, as are Matt and Jeff Hardy.

"I've met Matt and Jeff. When I first started training, I used to do security jobs at independent shows I used to work at. In one of my first shows, I was inside the cage with security and the Hardy Boyz were doing their Ultimate Deletion at Maryland Championship Wrestling. I got to meet them, see them live, up close, maybe ten feet from the ring and definitely on the wishlist to wrestle those guys before they retire." [5.10-5.33]

The sky is the limit for this young American star from the looks of it. Whether or not these dream matches happen in AEW or not remains to be seen!

