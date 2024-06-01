AEW star recalls interactions with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis: "I have been in offices with them"

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is becoming a subject of much speculation in the wrestling community, with several personalities discussing whether the senior McMahon will start another wrestling franchise. A former WWE star recently opened up about his conversations with Mr. McMahon as well.

Several popular wrestlers have worked with WWE and McMahon, and one of them, currently signed with AEW, recalled his interactions with the former CEO and Chairman of WWE. Swerve Strickland was with WWE from 2019 to 2021 and was a prominent part of the faction Hit Row. The star is a former WWE NXT North American Champion. He was released from his contract on November 18, 2021. The star has since gone to AEW and become the AEW World Champion.

During an interaction on the podcast Bootleg Kev, when asked about his interactions with McMahon, The Realest had much to reveal.

"I had a couple of conversations with him [Vince McMahon]. I went to Titan Towers and spoke to [John] Laurinaitis. I have been in offices with them as The Hit Row crew, all together. I have only talked to Vince when I was on the Hit Row crew, again. This was when they let go of B -Fab and it was just me, Ashante, and Dolla, and were just talking to them. Told us how things are run, it's like, private conversations happening. How things are run, this is what we do, we don't do. boom, boom, boom. I asked him a couple of questions, I talked to him like a regular dude," he said. [From 22:28 to 23:15]

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone weighs in on a purported new Vince McMahon-owned wrestling franchise

Tony Schiavone has worked with some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry, and one of them is Vince McMahon. The former WWE commentator recently discussed whether the former Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings would return to the wrestling world on the podcast What Happened When.

“If he was in his 50s, maybe. I know you think he will. And of course, ego can drive people. But if I’m the age of Vince McMahon… what is he right now? 75? 76? And I’m a multi-billionaire, what the f*** do I want to do that s*** again for? Enjoy the remaining years of your life. I guess if you’ve got an ego that says you’ve got to work, or that you’ve got to be involved, I guess the remaining years of your life, enjoying the remaining years is working. But not for me, dude,” he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Vince McMahon as he is currently away from the wrestling world and the limelight.

