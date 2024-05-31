"Ego can drive people" - AEW personality on Vince McMahon's possible return to wrestling

Vince McMahon has been away from wrestling and the spotlight for quite a while. The sexual harassment allegations that Janel Grant slapped against him seem to have sent him on the back foot.

However, the buzz in the wrestling community is whether McMahon could set up another wrestling company. Several wrestling personalities have weighed in on that question, including AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who gave his thoughts on it during an interview on What Happened When. In a discussion with Conrad Thompson, he said:

“If he was in his 50s, maybe. I know you think he will. And of course, ego can drive people. But if I’m the age of Vince McMahon… what is he right now? 75? 76? And I’m a multi-billionaire, what the f*** do I want to do that s*** again for? Enjoy the remaining years of your life. I guess if you’ve got an ego that says you’ve got to work, or that you’ve got to be involved, I guess the remaining years of your life, enjoying the remaining years is working. But not for me, dude.” [H/T 411mania.com]

Trending

Expand Tweet

The former Chairman of WWE had earlier resigned as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the controlling company of WWE and UFC. He has, however, maintained that he would fight the allegations that former WWE staffer Janel Grant has leveled against him.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts thinks his former employer Vince McMahon could start his own wrestling company

Another wrestler who worked with WWE during its golden years and beyond, and also with Vince McMahon, has said that the latter could look to form a new company and that he has the money to do so. The WWE Hall of Famer said this during a recent interview on The Snake Pit.

“Oh, my God, of course! If he [Vince McMahon] decides to do it, he can do it. He’s got the money to do it. He must be looking for new talent."

While everyone has an opinion about what McMahon will do, the only person who knows what his plans are is McMahon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback