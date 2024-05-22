“He’s got the money to do it” - Vince McMahon could start new wrestling company, says WWE legend

Vince McMahon has been out of action since the Janel Grant sexual assault lawsuit, but a particular WWE legend believes that the former Chairman has some tricks up his sleeves.

That wrestler in question is Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke on his podcast, The Snake Pit, and stated that McMahon could build a brand new wrestling promotion if he wanted to.

The 68-year-old claimed that the former owner of the Stamford-based promotion must be on the lookout for new talent for his new company.

“Oh, my God, of course! If he [Vince McMahon] decides to do it, he can do it. He’s got the money to do it. He must be looking for new talent,” he said.[H/T: 411mania.com]

Former WWE employee says he still respects Vince McMahon

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently stated that he still reserved the ''utmost respect'' for the former WWE honcho.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he was waiting for the final verdict on the Janel Grant lawsuit against McMahon.

"As of this moment, I still have the utmost respect for Vince. My thing is this: we must go by the rules. What that means is that Vince McMahon and whoever else, they're innocent until proven guilty. That's what I'm basically waiting to see: what happens in the court of law. To read some of this stuff and see what was really going on, it was really kinda horrifying. Some stuff that I wouldn't dare dream would even be happening," Long said. [5:28 – 6:01]

Earlier, Dutch Mantell had also come out in support of McMahon. Enzo Amore, who once worked with the Stamford-based company, earned fan backlash for supporting the former Chairman of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.