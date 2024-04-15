WWE Hall of Famer fires back at fans for bashing his supportive comments about Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

The recent allegations against Vince McMahon have turned a majority of the WWE Universe against him. However, one particular Hall of Famer has reserved his initial judgment of the legendary pro wrestling promoter for the time being, inviting significant backlash.

The Hall of Famer in question is Teddy Long. He is well-known for his segments involving The Undertaker and his role as SmackDown's general manager. Long has maintained that he is grateful for the opportunities he received while working under Vince McMahon, no matter how he might have been behind the scenes.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long responded to the backlash against him for his comments about the former WWE CEO.

"Well, they [fans] can say whatever they wanna say. I have heard this so many times. Every time you say something good about somebody, you are kissing their bu*t and all that. Well, let me kiss the bu*t, it ain't you, it ain't your lips. So quit worrying about it." [1:57 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer is waiting to hear the final verdict on the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently accused Vince McMahon of sex trafficking. After the lawsuit's details became public, the 78-year-old denied the allegations and resigned from TKO's board "out of respect." For now, Teddy Long believes McMahon is innocent since he hasn't been proven guilty.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE veteran shared his honest thoughts on the controversial situation.

"That's all I can say about him [McMahon], man. He was good to me (...) But this stuff, if he is guilty then he is wrong, this is bad stuff. You know what I mean, but I don't, I am not the one. I don't know whether he is guilty or not, I wasn't there. So like I said, I can't say nothing about this until this man is proven guilty (...) Until he is proven guilty, I don't know what happened." [2:45 onwards]

Long worked under McMahon for years, becoming one of the most popular on-screen authority figures in World Wrestling Entertainment's history.

