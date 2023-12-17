AEW star recalls phone call from Vince McMahon: "I said, 'Yeah right!' and hung up on his a**!"

An AEW star recently recalled his conversation with former WWE President Vince McMahon.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry, who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling in 2021. The World's Strongest Man spent most of his career in the Stamford-based company, where he held multiple titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship. He was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, wrestling veteran Mark Henry revealed his first conversation with McMahon:

"I remember doing Oprah, and Oprah asked me what I did [growing up], and I was like, 'I watched wrestling and played video games,'" Henry recalled. "She was like, 'Well, that sounds kinda boring.' And I was like, 'No, wrestling is the best!' So, my manager was friends with a guy who knew Vince [McMahon] ... and one day, Vince called me. He's like, 'This is Vince McMahon,' and I was like, 'From wrestling?' He was like, 'Yeah, would love to talk to you.' I said, 'Yeah right!' and hung up on his a*s!' thinking it was one of my friends playing jokes on me."

The AEW star further added that McMahon called him again after a few minutes later and said that's not the first time someone hung up on him:

"Vince called back, and he's like, 'That's not the first time I've been hung up on. I'd like you to come to Connecticut and see how we do things.'" [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Mark Henry names his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

AEW veteran Mark Henry recently revealed his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, AEW star Mark Henry revealed his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.

"No disrespect to the ladies, but when it comes to pro wrestling, it would be very hard-pressed to beat. I got Ric Flair in the first spot, Undertaker in the second spot, Andre [The Giant] in the middle in the third spot, and it's a toss-up, it's really a toss-up, Steve Austin and The Rock. You could flip a coin because of how much money they made, how many people that they drew, and how many main events that they had during their time. I may put Steve Austin in there because of more longevity but it's a toss-up." [From 02:38 to 03:28]

Bill Apter suggested Henry add a potential fifth and sixth spot on which The World's Strongest Man revealed:

"You know what? I mean if there was a fifth and sixth spot, then you pretty easily can put whichever one didn't make it in the four, and then you can throw like, well I can't say throw it in there, but like, it would be hard-pressed not to put Bret Hart in there." [From 03:38 to 03:57]

