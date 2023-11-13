Mark Henry names The Undertaker and multiple WWE legends in his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling (Exclusive)

AEW personality Mark Henry has revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, which features The Undertaker and other WWE legends.

Different people have different answers when it comes to who they consider to be the greatest of all time, with many people putting together a 'Mount Rushmore' just so they can mention more than one person.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview at the Icons of Wrestling Convention, Mark Henry was asked who would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Here's what he had to say:

"No disrespect to the ladies, but when it comes to pro wrestling, it would be very hard-pressed to beat. I got Ric Flair in the first spot, Undertaker in the second spot, Andre [The Giant] in the middle in the third spot, and it's a toss-up, it's really a toss-up, Steve Austin and The Rock. You could flip a coin because of how much money they made, how many people that they drew, and how many main events that they had during their time. I may put Steve Austin in there because of more longevity but it's a toss-up." [2:38-3:28]

Expand Tweet

Given that Mark couldn't decide between Austin and The Rock, Bill suggested adding a potential fifth and sixth spot. With two extra positions, Mark went on to say Bret Hart would also make the line-up.

"You know what? I mean if there was a fifth and sixth spot, then you pretty easily can put whichever one didn't make it in the four, and then you can throw like, well I can't say throw it in there, but like, it would be hard-pressed not to put Bret Hart in there." [3:38-3:57]

You can watch the full interview with Mark Henry right here:

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to thank the Icons of Wrestling Convention for giving us permission to film at their event.

The Undertaker recently took a shot at AEW!

There aren't many people more loyal to WWE than The Undertaker, so much so that he recently took a shot at All Elite Wrestling during a recent Q&A in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Deadman was asked which current star he would love to face if he was still active, to which he said the current AEW World Champion MJF. However, The Undertaker followed that up by saying that Maxwell Jacob Friedman should leave All Elite Wrestling soon, calling it a "second-rate promotion."

Expand Tweet

MJF responded on social media by saying that there was no higher honor than being praised by a legend like The Undertaker, before thanking him.

Do you think MJF should leave AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.