"Second-rate company" - The Undertaker reportedly takes a massive dig at AEW; asks top star to leave immediately

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has taken a massive shot at AEW, calling it a "second rate company" and told MJF to leave the promotion immediately.

During an Q&A session at his "1 deadMAN" show in Glasgow, Scotland in July. The Undertaker was asked which current wrestler he would like to face. The Deadman chose MJF, but not before taking a dig at Tony Khan's promotion.

Undoubtedly, this choice raised eyebrows, as The Undertaker had spent the majority of his illustrious career in Stamford-based promotion. The Deadman didn't mince words when he referred to AEW as a "second-rate company" and suggested that MJF should "hurry up and leave."

Expand Tweet

AEW has been WWE's biggest competition in recent years, and the two promotions were involved in a ratings war, which AEW won after the Wednesday night war against NXT.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Jake Roberts should have a presence in the locker room in AEW similar to that of The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long talked about the importance of locker room leaders. Drawing from his experience, Long pointed out former World Heavweight Champion, The Undertaker's pivotal role as a backstage presence.

Speaking in an interview to Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long believed that Jake Roberts would be the ideal candidate to be AEW's locker room leader.

"There has to be a leader, you got guys there, God bless Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. I love Jake, he is the leader there and if those guys give Jake the opportunity to be the boss there, Jake could do a lot and I believe that." [7:28 - 8:23]

All Elite Wrestling has experienced a lot of controversy since last year, with incidents involving CM Punk, and backstage altercations among wrestlers. Having someone like Jake Roberts as a locker room leader would be beneficial.

What are your thoughts on The Deadmen's comments on Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.