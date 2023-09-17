Teddy Long says 68-year-old legend must be made AEW's "locker room captain" like The Undertaker in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed locker room leaders in the professional wrestling business. He recalled The Undertaker's backstage presence in the Stamford-based company and advised AEW to make a 68-year-old veteran its "locker room captain."

The name in question is none other than Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. The veteran is currently signed to AEW, working alongside Lance Archer. Former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long believes that Roberts should be given the responsibility of being All Elite Wrestling's locker room leader.

Speaking to Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long highlighted how The Undertaker used to deal with backstage problems in WWE.

"Well, there's always been a guy that's been made a locker room captain and that was Undertaker. Anytime you had problems, you know you could go to 'Taker and talk to him and he could talk to Vince [McMahon]. But if there were some guys that had a problem or an argument, 'Taker would step in and straighten things out and get things back to normal. You wouldn't even need to go to the office or Vince as 'Taker would calm things down."

Long explained how Jake Roberts could be the ideal candidate to lead the AEW locker room:

"There has to be a leader, you got guys there God bless Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. I love Jake, he is the leader there and If those guys give Jake the opportunity to be the boss there, Jake could do a lot and I believe that." [7:28 - 8:23]

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recalls being unable to help The Junkyard Dog before his passing

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently recalled his last few interactions with The Junkyard Dog before the latter's passing.

JYD was very popular in the 1980s, and there were plans to make him a world champion before he joined WWE.

On an episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts said the following about the late Hall of Famer:

"He just wasn't there anymore. You try to have a conversation with him and it's just nothing. [It] was really sad. It really makes me sick, man, when I look back on it. I should have done something, said something, or tried something, but there was no reaching him at that time. You just couldn't reach him. I tried several times to reach out to him but I got nothing." (HT: WrestlingInc)

What is your favorite memory of The Junkyard Dog? Let us know in the comments below.

