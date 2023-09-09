"That guy is legit psycho" - Jake Roberts says 2-time WWE world champion "scares the f**k out of" him 

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has faced many former World Champions during his career and recently talked about a former 2-time WWE Champion and stated how he is scared of him.

The name in question is none other than Bob Backlund. The veteran is known for being one of the toughest athletes in the locker room.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts talked about how Bob Backlund scares him and stated that he still grabs people at signings.

“He’s a f***g maniac. Are you kidding? That guy is legit psycho. He’s just … that guy is so strong, it’s incredible. He’s a freak of nature. He’ll f**g lose it man, and start screaming and s*t. He scares the f*k out of me. He does it at signings. He’ll grab someone in a f****g hold and just scream like crazy.” [InsideTheRopes]

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts takes a massive shot at his former tag team partner

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently gave his honest thoughts on his former tag team partner Ahmed Johnson and stated that he was difficult to work with.

In 1996, the two men joined forces with Yokozuna in a losing effort against Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, and Vader at WrestleMania 12.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, the veteran talked about how Johnson failed to cooperate with him outside the ring.

"He was a pain in the a**. He didn't wanna learn nothing. I one time met with him and told him, 'I'll help you out, man. Meet you at the building at 5:30 in Indianapolis.' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll be there, man,' because Vince [McMahon] said, 'Take him in there and show him something.' So I got there at 5 o'clock and he no-showed me. Then when he did walk in, he caught some attitude with me, telling me he don't need no f***ing help." [0:10 – 0:42]

