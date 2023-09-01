"He was a pain in the a**" – Jake Roberts blasts former WWE tag team partner

Jake Roberts recently gave his brutally honest thoughts on the time he formed a short-lived WWE alliance with Ahmed Johnson.

In 1996, the two men joined forces with Yokozuna in a losing effort against Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, and Vader at WrestleMania 12. Johnson and Roberts lost another tag team match against Hart and The British Bulldog at In Your House 7: Good Friends, Better Enemies.

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit, Roberts recalled how Johnson failed to cooperate with him outside the ring:

"He was a pain in the a**. He didn't wanna learn nothing. I one time met with him and told him, 'I'll help you out, man. Meet you at the building at 5:30 in Indianapolis.' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll be there, man,' because Vince [McMahon] said, 'Take him in there and show him something.' So I got there at 5 o'clock and he no-showed me. Then when he did walk in, he caught some attitude with me telling me he don't need no f***ing help." [0:10 – 0:42]

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. He is best remembered for being the first African-American Intercontinental Champion.

Jake Roberts claims Ahmed Johnson had no passion

Long-time creative team member Bruce Prichard once revealed that Vince McMahon viewed Ahmed Johnson as a future world champion. The Pearl River Powerhouse briefly entered the main-event picture in 1996 but never won a world title.

Jake Roberts believes Johnson had a good physique and presentation, but his attitude ultimately let him down:

"He could have had it all, man. He didn't like to work, period. No [passion for the business]. Yeah, [in WWE to collect a pay check], and he didn't even wanna work for that." [1:58 – 2:17]

Johnson previously accused two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels of sabotaging his world title push.

Do you think Ahmed Johnson should have achieved more in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Jake Roberts' The Snake Pit podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here