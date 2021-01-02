''I could see him as WWE Champion'' - Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon's 'major plans' for former IC Champion

Bruce Prichard recently spoke about a former Intercontinental Champion in WWE, and how the original plans for him were for him to become a WWE Champion. Bruce Prichard revealed on an episode of Something to Wrestle that Vince McMahon was high on Ahmed Johnson, and he saw him as a charismatic performer.

Prichard, a long-time member of McMahon's inner circle, often reveals some surprising information on his podcast, Something to Wrestle. He has worked with McMahon for a few decades, so he has built quite a close relationship with the WWE Chairman.

He worked right by McMahon's side during the Attitude Era, a period when Johnson was reportedly meant to become a top star. Prichard revealed how highly the company viewed him in an episode of his podcast that focused on In Your House #5. He stated that while Johnson was not the best worker, Vince McMahon himself had some major ideas for this star performer.

"Ahmed was one of those guys that were on the shortlist of 'I could see him as WWE Champion', and no, he was never promised that. But he was one of those guys that internally, we looked at and down the line, could you get Ahmed as WWE Champion? Yes,” said Prichard. H/t: WrestlingInc)

Of course, Johnson never won the WWE Championship, and he never fully realized his potential in WWE.

Bruce Prichard says Ahmed Johnson looked like a star

Ahmed Johnson and Vince McMahon in WWE

Bruce Prichard, who is currently the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, believes that Ahmed Johnson could eventually have become a top Superstar in his career. Johnson was on the list of Superstars that Prichard believed would one day become WWE Champion. Prichard stated that he thought Johnson had a great look, and he was also impressed by the star's athleticism.

"Yeah, there were big plans for Ahmed Johnson and with him coming in. That son of a b--ch just oozed charisma when he came out and looked like he would kill you. So very athletic. Could do some s--t. Did not know his own strength. Was not the greatest worker in the world by any stretch of the imagination,” said Prichard. (H/t: WrestlingInc)

Prichard explained that Johnson had big things in store for him because he was exciting and unpredictable. WWE's plan was to mold his unpredictability in the ring and turn Johnson into a big star. Bruce Prichard also complemented his appearance, as he looked intimidating.

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson only won one championship title in WWE. He held the Intercontinental Championship, but he never managed to become a true main eventer.