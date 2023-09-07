"I'd love to DDT that motherf***er on a chair" - WWE Hall of Famer would choose Vince McMahon for his retirement match

Vince McMahon's reign as the head of WWE has seen him work behind the scenes as well as on camera. One Hall of Famer recently expressed his desire to step into the ring with the veteran promoter for his retirement match.

Jake Roberts has done basically all that there is to do in the wrestling business except have an official retirement match. He is currently working in AEW as the on-screen manager of Lance Archer, as well as holding backstage roles.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts revealed that if he were to have a retirement match, he would want it to be against none other than Mr. McMahon. He had a few light-hearted comments for the WWE Executive Chairman, but even while joking, he made it clear that his former boss would be in for a tough fight:

"Vince McMahon, so I could f***ing kick his a**. I’d love to DDT that motherf***er on a chair. [I’d] drop him on the concrete like I did [Ricky] Steamboat,” Roberts said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

While it seems incredibly unlikely that fans will ever get to witness McMahon and Roberts square off in the ring, one can only imagine what kind of carnage the legend would unleash in this case.

WWE legend Jake Roberts believes young AEW star needs a bigger spotlight

Since Jake Roberts is among the most respected individuals in the wrestling world today, his word carries much weight. The WWE legend recently heaped praise upon 25-year-old AEW star Griff Garrison but noted that management needs to "focus" more on the young talent:

“He’s a great guy to be around. So, I can’t see him being hard to deal with. It just, it’s just something that’s going to take time. You know, you gotta focus on these people. You can’t put ’em out there one week and say, okay, show us what you got and expect a whole lot of anything. It just doesn’t work that way." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Only time will tell if Garrison gets the push Roberts feels he is worthy of. Nonetheless, it seems as though the sky is the limit for the young star.

