Lance Archer is a "supreme athlete" who AEW should let "run for a while," says Jake Roberts (Exclusive)

AEW star Lance Archer recently received massive praise from his on-screen manager and WWE legend Jake Roberts.

Jake Roberts took Lance Archer under his wing in March 2020, and the two have since been a dominant force on AEW TV. The Hall of Famer has accompanied Archer in numerous high-profile title matches. However, his client is yet to win a championship in the Jacksonville-based company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, Roberts called Archer a supreme athlete. The veteran also wanted to see The Murderhawk Monster succeed in his pro wrestling career.

"It's a pleasure, man. I really enjoy working there, I love that I've got my hands on, he's a monster, man. Lance Archer is a supreme athlete. I really wish they would let him run for a while." [2:47 - 3:05]

You can check out the full video below:

AEW personality Jake Roberts addresses the accusations against "Rowdy" Roddy Piper

Jake Roberts recently addressed the rumors about Roddy Piper refusing to put talent over during the latter's active career.

In 1990, Bad News Brown engaged in a feud with Roddy Piper. The program seemingly proved very frustrating for the former WWE star because he couldn't score a clean win over Piper. However, Brown succeeded in his rivalry with Jake Roberts later that year.

On his Snake Pit podcast, the AEW star discussed working with Bad News Brown and mentioned the business between him and Piper.

"I never was one to play that drama s**t, man. Never was. Maybe I should have been, but I wasn't (...) [But] I heard that he [Piper] wouldn't lay down for anybody, which to me is just ridiculous. It is a work, man! If your s**t isn't good enough to sustain you through doing a job for somebody, your s**t must be pretty damn weak." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

