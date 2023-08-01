"I don't give a f**k about you" – WWE legend recalls The Ultimate Warrior's backstage threat

The Ultimate Warrior had a reputation for being difficult to deal with backstage in WWE. According to Jake Roberts, his former co-worker once berated him in an expletive-laden rant before their on-screen rivalry began.

Due to Warrior's behind-the-scenes power, he was allowed to choose which opponents he wanted to work with in the early 1990s. On one occasion, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon told Roberts to go to Warrior's dressing room to ask whether he could face him.

On his The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts recalled how Warrior made several scathing remarks before agreeing to work with him:

"He yelled at me, 'Come in!' I went in and I said, 'Listen, I just talked to Vince. He's talking about you and I doing something together.' He's like, 'Okay, here's the way it goes. I don't give a f**k about you. I don't give a f**k about nothing. Just show up and be on time. Don't f**k up anything. I don't care about you or your family, you or your problems. I don't wanna hear about any of that s**t. Just be there.'" [18:28 – 18:56]

Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior appeared in multiple backstage segments together, but their one-on-one feud was ultimately canceled due to the latter's WWE departure in 1991.

Jake Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior made amends

On April 5, 2014, the WWE legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame one night before WrestleMania 30.

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) inducted his long-time friend Jake Roberts into the Hall of Fame. In 2021, he revealed on That 90s Wrestling Podcast that the former WWE stars settled their differences on WrestleMania 30 weekend:

"When he [The Ultimate Warrior] went in the Hall of Fame, so did Jake, so I was there for that too to induct Jake," DDP said. "There was bad blood between them both. I just explained to Jake, 'You know, bro, it doesn't do you any good to hold that.' And he had to do it himself, but he let it all go and he went up to Warrior and they had a great conversation, and Jake walked away feeling really good about it."

Warrior passed away on April 8, 2014, at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. The former WWE Champion received his Hall of Fame induction three days earlier.

