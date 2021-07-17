DDP on The Ultimate Warrior reconciling with WWE legend before his death

DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) has opened up about Jake Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior’s reconciliation shortly before Warrior passed away.

In 2014, Roberts and Warrior were both inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The two men were supposed to work together in a WWE storyline in the early 1990s. However, according to Roberts, Warrior reacted negatively when he was informed about the plans.

DDP, who inducted Roberts into the WWE Hall of Fame, recently discussed his long-time mentor on That 90s Wrestling Podcast. He said Roberts and Warrior had a “great conversation” to clear the air after more than 20 years of animosity:

“When he [The Ultimate Warrior] went in the Hall of Fame, so did Jake, so I was there for that too to induct Jake,” DDP said. “There was bad blood between them both. I just explained to Jake, ‘You know, bro, it doesn’t do you any good to hold that.’ And he had to do it himself, but he let it all go and he went up to Warrior and they had a great conversation, and Jake walked away feeling really good about it. And then Warrior died two days later, you know.”

After receiving his WWE Hall of Fame induction, The Ultimate Warrior appeared on the post-WrestleMania 30 episode of WWE RAW. He sadly passed away the following day at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack.

Jake Roberts originally wanted to beat up The Ultimate Warrior

Jake Roberts now works for AEW as a manager

Speaking on a recent Dark Side of the Ring episode, Jake Roberts discussed the tense atmosphere backstage at the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame.

The wrestling legend said he originally planned to beat up The Ultimate Warrior with a roll of quarters at the event. However, he changed his mind after Warrior apologized to him:

“And then all of a sudden somebody tapped me on the back,” Roberts said. “I turn around and [it was] The Warrior. He put his hands up and goes, ‘Please, just let me do this. I need to apologize to you and your family. That’s who I was then but that wasn’t me. But if it means anything, just know that I’m sorry.’ He disarmed me. Another lesson in life man. That’s what I got, a lesson.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jake Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior joined forces as tag team partners at several WWE live events in 1989 and 1990. The two legends never faced each other in a one-on-one match.

