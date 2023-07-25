WWE Hall of Famer reacts to harsh accusations about "Rowdy" Roddy Piper

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently shared his take on the rumor that "Rowdy" Roddy Piper was difficult to work with because he was not fond of putting over fellow talents.

In 1990, Bad News Brown had a controversial feud with Piper. This rivalry drew many frustrations for the African American star, especially because he was not allowed to get a clean win at the end of it. Brown would have a much easier time working with Jake Roberts later that year.

On his Snake Pit podcast, the AEW personality spoke about his time working with Brown, and the contrasting takes on the business between himself and Piper:

"I never was one to play that drama s**t, man. Never was. Maybe I should have been, but I wasn't ... [But] I heard that he [Piper] wouldn't lay down for anybody, which to me is just ridiculous. It is a work, man! If your s**t isn't good enough to sustain you through doing a job for somebody, your s**t must be pretty damn weak." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Roberts also noted that his issues with notorious backstage politicians were not widespread, as he admitted that he never had problems with former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan. Nonetheless, it is clear that The Snake and Hot Rod weren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye back in the day.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently returned to AEW

It had been some time since fans last saw Lance Archer and Jake Roberts on AEW programming. That was until the fearsome duo made their return on a recent episode of Rampage.

At this show, The Murderhawk Monster defeated Trent Beretta before challenging Orange Cassidy for an International Championship match at the forthcoming Battle of the Belts event.

Despite his best efforts and having the wily Jake Roberts by his side, Archer was unable to defeat Cassidy. It is unclear what is next for the former WWE stars, but many will hope to see more of them going forward.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here